Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi evoke vintage Black Sabbath on Ozzy's new single Degradation Rules

Ozzy Osbourne has released Degradation Rules as the second single from his forthcoming Patient Number 9 album, and the track sees him reunited with his old Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

Degradation Rules is one of two songs on Osbourne's follow-up to 2020's Ordinary Man to feature his former Sabbath colleague Iommi on guitar: the other is the album's fourth track No Escape From Now.

Sonically, Degradation Rules evokes the spirit of vintage Black Sabbath, not least with the blasts of harmonica on the introduction, which calls to mind Sabbath classic The Wizard.

"Twisted little fantasy, gambling with tragedy and doom," sings Ozzy at the outset. "Addicted to debauchery, staring at the ceiling in his room."

Ozzy has previously hailed his old friend's contribution to the album, saying "It was really great working with Tony. He's the riff master. No one can touch him in that respect. I only wish we had these songs for Black Sabbath's 13 album."

Patient Number 9 is set for release on September 9, and also features cameos from Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, the late Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.