Ozzy Osbourne wins Best Rock Album at the Grammys

Metallica's Rob Trujilo and producer Andrew Watt accept the Best Rock Album Grammy on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9, at this year's ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. He also picked up the prize for Best Metal Performance for Degradation Rules, the track recorded with fellow Black Sabbath founder Tony Iommi.

Ozzy had previously won the Best Metal Performance Grammy for I Don't Want To Change The World in 1994.

Osbourne was unable to attend the ceremony, and his award was collected by the album's producer Andrew Watt and Metallica bassist Robert Trujilo, who played on seven songs on the album and co-wrote the title track.

"Ozzy, Sharon, we love you so much, you know," said Watt, accepting the award. "We just want to take a second to thank the unbelievable musicians that helped to make this album. So many people came together for Ozzy: the great Taylor Hawkins; Chad Smith; Robert Trujillo; the great Jeff Beck, greatest guitar player alive; Josh Homme."

He then handed the mic over to Trujilo, who added Tony Iommi to the list, before Watt thanked album engineer Paul LaMalfa and Trujilo gave a shout out to songwriter Ali Tamposi.

Other winners at the Grammys included Brandi Carlisle, whose Broken Horses won for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. She also picked up the Best Americana Album gong for In These Silent Days.

Serial Grammy winner won Bonnie Raitt won in two categories, collecting the Best Americana Performance prize for Made Up Mind while Just Like That picked up the Best American Roots Song award. The Best Traditional Blues Album was piucked up by Taj Mahal and Ty Cooder for Get On Board, while Best Contemporary Blues Album went to Edgar Winter for Brother Johnny, his tribute to the late Johnny Winter.

Rising Isle Of Mann stars Wet Leg, who won Best Alternative Music Album for their self-titled debut, and Best Alternative Music Performance for last year's feel-good smash hit single Chaise Lounge.

The Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package prize was won by The Grateful Dead's In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81, '82, '83, while journalist Bob Mehr picked up the Best Album Notes Grammy for his work on the 20th anniversary reissue of Wilco's classic Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. The same album picked up the Best Historical Album prize.

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne announced his retirement from touring.