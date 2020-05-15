Gösta Berlings Saga announce surprise new live album

Swedish instrumental proggers Gösta Berlings Saga have announced a surprise live album, Artefacts - Live, which is released today through InsideOut Music. You can watch a video for Brus Från Stan below.

The album was recorded at a unique concert in their hometown Stockholm. At the grandiose theatre Södra Teatern they performed their latest album ET EX in its entirety, along withda few older tracks, in front of a sitting audience. Sweden’s biggest nespaper Dagens Nyheter gave the concert a remarkable review and a 5/5 rating. Various guests accompanied the band on stage and everything was filmed and recorded, including Pig Eyes guitarist Henrik Palm and Viagra Boys percussionist Tor Sjödén.

Gösta Berlings Saga have also completed work on their sixth studio album, entitled Konkret Musik, which has been recorded, mixed and produced by Daniel Fagerström and will be released on July 24. A first track from the new album will be made available on May 29.

Gösta Berlings Saga: Artefacts - Live

1. Veras tema

2. The Shortcomings of Efficiency

3. Square 5

4. Artefacts

5. Capercaillie Lammergeyer Cassowary & Repeat

6. Brus från stan

7. Fundament

8. Terra Nova

9. Sersophane (8:54)