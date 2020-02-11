Gordon Giltrap announces new studio album Woman

Gordon Giltrap has revealed that he’ll release a new studio album later this month.

The latest work from the guitarist and composer is titled Woman and it'll arrive on February 28 through Angel Air and is said to feature “a set of melodic yet touching and profound songs that were created by Gordon to celebrate some remarkable individuals.”

Giltrap says: “Throughout history women have played a major part in shaping civilisation as we know it, from Joan of Arc to Boudicca, Florence Nightingale to Emily Pankhurst, and those brave women who gave their lives willingly in both world wars, fighting for peace and democracy.

“During my life it has been a privilege to have met some extraordinary women who are featured on this compilation. The most significant and important one to me is my wife Hilary, whose image appears on this CD cover.”

Giltrap adds: “Eight of the tunes on this album were commissioned by husbands as tokens of love for their wives.

“Simply Margaret was commissioned by Hilary’s cousin. The remaining five were pieces I felt moved to write for personal reasons. Sadly, two of the woman I wrote melodies for are no longer with us.”

Woman is now available to pre-order. Find details below, along with the tracklist and cover art.

Gordon Giltrap: Woman

Gordon Giltrap will release his new studio album Woman at the end of February. The album features 14 tracks, including the single Sadie In May.View Deal

Gordon Giltrap: Woman

1. One For Billie

2. The Anna Fantasia

3. Em's Tune

4. Simply Margaret

5. Kaz

6. Sadie In May

7. Fiona's Smile

8. Paula's Passion

9. Prayer For Phillippa

10. Rachel's Reflection

11. Loren

12. The Stars Look Down On Linda

13. Maddie Goes West

14. Ania's Dream