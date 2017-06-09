Good Charlotte return with new video and UK tour dates

Good Charlotte have premiered a new video for their track Keep Swingin’.

The song originally appeared on their sixth studio album Youth Authority which launched in 2016.

The new video shows the band performing live and features backstage footage – and includes a guest appearance from Sleeping With Sirens’ frontman Kellin Quinn.

View it below.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2010’s Cardiology, the band said: “The new album is like our previous albums in that it’s for people who love music and are constantly motivated and trying to live a rad life.

“Everyone has something to prove to themselves, waking up every day and deciding to change their life for the better and help others do the same. Good Charlotte has always been about doing this together, motivating each other, finding the unity and energy that exists in taking life’s challenges and coming out on the other side.

“It’s about being inspired and excited to be both who you are and who you want to be.”

Good Charlotte have released the Keep Swingin’ video to coincide with the news that the band will tour across the UK in November and December.

Tickets will go on general sale from June 16 at 9am GMT.

Find a full list of Good Charlotte’s 2017 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Jun 09: Derby Download festival, UK

Jun 10: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Jun 11: Brussels AB, Belgium

Jun 12: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Jun 14: Zurich Loudfest, Switzerland

Jun 15: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 16: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Jun 17: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 18: Berlin Monsterbash, Germany

Jun 24: Montebello Rockfest, QC

Aug 19: Osaka Summer Sonic 2017, Japan

Aug 20: Tokyo Summer Sonic 2017, Japan

Oct 28: New Orleans Warped Rewind At Sea, LA

Nov 27: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Nov 28: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Dec 01: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 02: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

How Rancid changed my life by Good Charlotte's Benji Madden