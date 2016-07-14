Good Charlotte in video for Life Can't Get Much Better

Good Charlotte have released a music video for their song Life Can’t Get Much Better.

The track is lifted from their new album Youth Authority, which launches on Friday.

The latest offering follows their Life Changes lyric video and the promo for album lead track 40 Oz. Dream.

Good Charlotte previously said: “The new album is like our previous albums in that it’s for people who love music and are constantly motivated and trying to live a rad life.

“Everyone has something to prove to themselves, waking up every day and deciding to change their life for the better and help others do the same. Good Charlotte has always been about doing this together, motivating each other, finding the unity and energy that exists in taking life’s challenges and coming out on the other side.

“It’s about being inspired and excited to be both who you are and who you want to be.”

Good Charlotte will continue their run with the US Vans Warped Tour next week. They’ll also play six UK dates in August, including appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Jul 19: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul: 23 Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Aug 22 London Kentish Town Forum, UK

Aug 24: Glasgow Academy, UK

Aug 25: Manchester Ritz, UK

Aug 26: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 27: Birmingham Institute, UK

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

