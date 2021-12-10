Gong release new live clip of My Sawtooth Wake

Gong have released a new live video clip of My Sawtooth Wake, which you can watch below. It's taken from an upcoming live album, Pulsing Signals, which will be released through Kscope on CD and digital on February 18 and on vinyl on March 22.

Recorded live across three shows at The Wardrobe in Leeds, The Cluny in Newcastle and Rescue Rooms in Nottingham in 2019 as the band toured their acclaimed album The Universe Also Collapses.

“As with many bands, all plans for a new Gong album were scuppered with the arrival of lockdown," explains Gong's Kavus Torabi. "Being an international act meant getting together was impossible and the idea of recording remotely didn't appeal to us. Gong's best work has always come from all participants working together.

"Over the last few years, we've been asked many times about a possible live album from this incarnation of the band. Fortunately multitrack recordings were made from three shows from our 2019 The Universe Also Collapses tour, Newcastle, Nottingham and Leeds and with no new work incoming, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to revisit these. Bassist Dave Sturt went through these and selected the best performances. An element of what we do is improvised so there were hard decisions to make regarding specific songs but we feel the end result, Pulsing Signals, captures the intensity, energy and sheer exuberance of Gong live. The album was mixed by the wonderful Frank Byng who recorded our last album.”

Pre-order Pulsing Signals.

The band have also announced a series of tour dates for February and March, which you can see below.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Gong's This Is The Moment And Now Is The Time tour dates:

Feb 27: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Mar 1: Brighton Chalk

Mar 2: Southampton 1865

Mar 3: Reading Sub 89

Mar 4: Guildford Boileroom

Mar 5: Colchester Arts Centre

Mar 7: Leicester Musician

Mar 8: Manchster Gorilla

Mar 9: Glasgow Oran Mor

Mar 10: Carlisle Brickyard

Mar 11: Wigan The Old Courts

Mar 12: Stockton-On-Tees GeorgianTheatre

Mar 13: Norwich Arts Centre

Mar 14: Bury St. Edmunds The Apex

Mar 15: Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Mar 16: Nottingham Rescie Rooms

Mar 17: Newcastle Cluny

Mar 18: York Crescent

Mar 19: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Mar 20: Bethesda Neuadd Ogwen

Mar 22: Exeter Phoenix

Mar 23: Bristol Thekla

Mar 24: Stroud Sub Rooms

Mar 25: Hitchin Club 85

Mar 26: Ramsgate Music Hall

Mar 27: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Mar 28: London The Garage

Get tickets.