Gong release new live clip of My Sawtooth Wake

Gong have released a new live video clip of My Sawtooth Wake, which you can watch below. It's taken from an upcoming live album, Pulsing Signals, which will be released through Kscope on CD and digital on February 18 and on vinyl on March 22.
Recorded live across three shows at The Wardrobe in Leeds, The Cluny in Newcastle and Rescue Rooms in Nottingham in 2019 as the band toured their acclaimed album The Universe Also Collapses.
“As with many bands, all plans for a new Gong album were scuppered with the arrival of lockdown," explains Gong's Kavus Torabi. "Being an international act meant getting together was impossible and the idea of recording remotely didn't appeal to us. Gong's best work has always come from all participants working together.
"Over the last few years, we've been asked many times about a possible live album from this incarnation of the band. Fortunately multitrack recordings were made from three shows from our 2019 The Universe Also Collapses tour, Newcastle, Nottingham and Leeds and with no new work incoming, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to revisit these. Bassist Dave Sturt went through these and selected the best performances. An element of what we do is improvised so there were hard decisions to make regarding specific songs but we feel the end result, Pulsing Signals, captures the intensity, energy and sheer exuberance of Gong live. The album was mixed by the wonderful Frank Byng who recorded our last album.”
The band have also announced a series of tour dates for February and March, which you can see below.
Gong's This Is The Moment And Now Is The Time tour dates:
Feb 27: Fletching Trading Boundaries
Mar 1: Brighton Chalk
Mar 2: Southampton 1865
Mar 3: Reading Sub 89
Mar 4: Guildford Boileroom
Mar 5: Colchester Arts Centre
Mar 7: Leicester Musician
Mar 8: Manchster Gorilla
Mar 9: Glasgow Oran Mor
Mar 10: Carlisle Brickyard
Mar 11: Wigan The Old Courts
Mar 12: Stockton-On-Tees GeorgianTheatre
Mar 13: Norwich Arts Centre
Mar 14: Bury St. Edmunds The Apex
Mar 15: Birmingham Hare & Hounds
Mar 16: Nottingham Rescie Rooms
Mar 17: Newcastle Cluny
Mar 18: York Crescent
Mar 19: Hebden Bridge Trades Club
Mar 20: Bethesda Neuadd Ogwen
Mar 22: Exeter Phoenix
Mar 23: Bristol Thekla
Mar 24: Stroud Sub Rooms
Mar 25: Hitchin Club 85
Mar 26: Ramsgate Music Hall
Mar 27: Tunbridge Wells Forum
Mar 28: London The Garage