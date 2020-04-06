Goldray announce new album and single for 2020

Goldray are to release their second album, Feel The Change, on July 3. It’ll be preceded by the double A-side single How Do You Know/Oz on May 01.

The flamboyant act – featuring Reef guitarist Kenwyn House and singer Leah Rasmussen – recorded the eight-track disc at Spineroad Studios in Gothenburg, Sweden with Pedro Ferreira (The Darkness, Meatloaf).



“We really reached into our souls to make this record,” Goldray tell Prog. “It’s always a huge challenge to make an album but we’ve really enjoyed the journey. This record seemed to flow out very easily out of us. It may seem like a very strange time to release an album right now with the current global situation. We know that a lot of bands have been cancelling releases at this time, but upon reflection though we felt that people need music now more than ever."

In March, the band confirmed they would be rescheduling their planned live shows due to the current pandemic. They hope to announce the new dates in due course.

"Even though it’s impossible to tour right now under these conditions we very much look forward to touring this album as soon as we can," they say. "In the meantime we hope that we can bring some joy into peoples lives at this challenging time.”

House and Rasmussen began working together in 2010 and released their Goldray debut, Rising, in 2017. They’ve previously performed at a string of festivals including Glastonbury, Download, and Ramblin’ Man Fair.



Goldray: Feel The Change

1. Oz

2. Feel The Change

3. The Forest

4. The Forest (part 2)

5. How Do You Know

6. The Beat Inside

7. Come On

8. Phoenix Rising