Golden Void issue Dervishing video

Golden Void have released a video for their track Dervishing.
The psychedelic rockers hit the road this week for a European tour with Holy Sons and have issued the promo for the track taken from last year’s album Berkana.
Golden Void – who describe themselves as the new face of Bay Area psychedelic music – feature Isaiah Mitchell from Earthless on guitar and vocals, Camilla Saufley-Mitchell on keyboards and vocals, drummer Justin Pinkerton and Aaron Morgan on bass.
Morgan put together the promo for Dervishing using footage from Knot Without Hope, a 1970 short film made by his father.
The Golden Void tour with labelmates Holy Sons kicks off in Leuven, Belgium on January 28 before heading to England for dates in London, Birmingham and Leeds - the band’s first-ever UK shows.
GOLDEN VOID/HOLY SONS EUROPEAN TOUR 2016
Jan 28: Leuven Sojo, Belgium
Jan 29: London The Black Heart, UK
Jan 30: Birmingham The Rainbow, UK
Jan 31: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Feb 02: Paris Batofar, France
Feb 03: Lausanne Le Romandie, Switzerland
Feb 04: Frauenfeld KAFF, Switzerland
Feb 05: Linz Kapu, Austria
Feb 06: Torino Blah Blah, Italy
Feb 07: Ravenna Bronson, Italy
Feb 09: Vienna Arena, Austria
Feb 10: Prague Klub 007, Czech Republic
Feb 11: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Feb 12: Siegen Vortex Club, Germany
Feb 13: Liege La Zone, Belgium