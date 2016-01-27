Golden Void issue Dervishing video

Golden Void have released a video for their track Dervishing.

The psychedelic rockers hit the road this week for a European tour with Holy Sons and have issued the promo for the track taken from last year’s album Berkana.

Golden Void – who describe themselves as the new face of Bay Area psychedelic music – feature Isaiah Mitchell from Earthless on guitar and vocals, Camilla Saufley-Mitchell on keyboards and vocals, drummer Justin Pinkerton and Aaron Morgan on bass.

Morgan put together the promo for Dervishing using footage from Knot Without Hope, a 1970 short film made by his father.

The Golden Void tour with labelmates Holy Sons kicks off in Leuven, Belgium on January 28 before heading to England for dates in London, Birmingham and Leeds - the band’s first-ever UK shows.

GOLDEN VOID/HOLY SONS EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Jan 28: Leuven Sojo, Belgium

Jan 29: London The Black Heart, UK

Jan 30: Birmingham The Rainbow, UK

Jan 31: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Feb 02: Paris Batofar, France

Feb 03: Lausanne Le Romandie, Switzerland

Feb 04: Frauenfeld KAFF, Switzerland

Feb 05: Linz Kapu, Austria

Feb 06: Torino Blah Blah, Italy

Feb 07: Ravenna Bronson, Italy

Feb 09: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 10: Prague Klub 007, Czech Republic

Feb 11: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Feb 12: Siegen Vortex Club, Germany

Feb 13: Liege La Zone, Belgium