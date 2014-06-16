Golden Gods Global Metal: Orphaned Land and Khalas

Orphaned Land and Khalas share the Global Metal award, sponsored by Metal Matters.

Israel’s own Orphaned Land have picked up the Metal Matters Global Metal award at the Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks. However, they have chosen to share it with with their Palestinian friends and recent tourmates, Khalas – read the full story here.

Also nominated were Skyharbor, Godless Symptoms, From The Vastland and Skiltron.

TeamRock caught up with Orphaned Land and Khalas at The Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2014 after winning The Global Metal Award together. The political situation in which both bands operate in made this a particularly special award.

