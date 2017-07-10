Gojira “still working” on Sea Shepherd EP

Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier says the band are “still working” on their Sea Shepherd EP which ran into problems in 2010.

The band had been working on the EP in aid of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society seven years ago but when the hard drive containing the material crashed, it seemed they had lost everything.

But in a new interview, Duplantier explains a bit more of why they originally planned the record and reveals they’re still putting the pieces in place for a future release.

The drummer tells Mulatschag: “We just wanted to put a spotlight on them, so vocalist and guitarist Joe Duplantier brought this idea of doing an EP and selling the EP with all the money going to help them.

“We started working on the EP but the hard drive crashed so we couldn’t end the project – but we’re still working on it. The goal was just to talk about them. They work, they fight for something very important. We respect them so much, so that was a goal.”

Guest musicians who have contributed to the project included Meshuggah, Devin Townsend and Max Cavalera.

Last month, Gojira’s 2016 album Magma scooped the Best Album award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

They’re currently on tour across Europe with live shows also planned with Metallica across North America. Find a full list of Gojira’s 2017 tour dates below.

Jul 11: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Jul 12: Tonsberg Slottsfjell, Norway

Jul 13: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Jul 15: Eindhoven Dynamo Festival, Netherlands

Jul 29: Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium, CA

Jul 30: Berkeley The UC Theatre, CA

Aug 01: Santa Cruz The Catalyst Club, CA

Aug 02: Ventura The Majestic Theater, CA

Aug 04: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 05: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Aug 06: San Diego Hodad’s Petco Park, CA

Aug 08: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Fields, WA

Aug 10: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Aug 11: Calgary The MacEwan Hall Ballroom, AB

Aug 12: Saskatoon O’Brian’s Event Centre, SK

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Oct 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Oct 14: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

