God of Hellfire Arthur Brown announces live dates for May and June

Arthur Brown will release a brand new album, Long Long Road, on his 80th birthday in June

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, will play a short run of live dates for England in May and June to promote his upcoming album Long Long Road, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records.

The dates, which have been rescheduled twice due to the pandemic, will offer a full evening of “psychedelic individuality, ingenuity and madness” awaits fans at Arthur’s new immersive multimedia show called The Human Perspective. You can see the dates below.

“The Human Perspective concept is the exploration of our inner selves while trying to navigate the external world," says Brown. "The God of Hellfire meets The God of Purefire, if you will!”

Long Long Road will be available as an impressive box set including a 48-page hardcover two CD artbook, a gatefold 180g orange marble vinyl LP, a bonus 7" vinyl single, a wall flag, 4 30x30 cm art prints, and a certificate of authenticity personally signed and hand-numbered by Arthur Brown.

The two CD artbook is also available separately and includes liner-notes by Arthur Brown, enhanced artwork and photography, and two exclusive studio recordings.  Long Long Road will also be available on black 180g vinyl LP, on transparent red 180g vinyl LP, and as a digipak CD.

Brown has previously released a video for the album's title track.

Pre-order Long Long Road.

Arthur Brown tour dates:
May 26: Whitley Bay The Playhouse 
May 27: Sale Waterside
Jun 11: Leeds Varieties
Jun 25: London Bush Hall

Get tickets.

