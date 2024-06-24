God Is An Astronaut announce new album Embers will be released in September

Irish post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut have announced they will release their brand new studio album Embers through Napalm Records on September 6. The trio have also shared their brand new single Falling Leaves, which you can listen to below.
The new single is "a reflective voyage through the brevity of our existence, spanning from inception to demise," according to the band.
The new album sees the band mixing psych and krautrock with their expected post-rock atmospherics with bothers Torsten and Niels Kinsella and drummer Lloyd Hanney joined by guest musicians including Dara O'Brien, Jo Quail and Sean Coleman.
The band have also announced the first batch of European tour dates, which you can see below. Further dates will be added.
Embers will be available as a double vinyl album with various different coloured double vinyl options, a six-page digipack CD and a music cassette, black with gold print. The album features artwork by the internationally renowned Irish artist David Rooney, which you can see below.
Pre-order details will be announced soon.
God Is An Astronaut: Embers
1. Apparition
2. Falling Leaves
3. Odyssey
4. Heart of Roots
5. Embers
6. Realms
7. Oscillation
8. Prism
9. Hourglass
God Is An Astronaut
Aug 1: GER Munich Backstage
Aug 2: AUT Vienna Flex
Aug 4: ROM Brasov Rockstadt
Aug 6,: POL Lublin Lublin Radio
Aug 7: POL Wroclaw A2
Aug 8: CZE Jaromer Brutal Assault
Aug 9: POL Krakow Kwadrat
Aug 10: HUN Budapest Sziget Festival
Aug 11: SLO Bratislava Randal Club
Aug 15: ITA Francavilla Frantic Fest
Aug 16: ITA Brescia Festa di Radio Onda d'Urto