God Is An Astronaut announce new album Embers will be released in September

By
( )
published

Irish post-rockers God Is An Astronaut will tour Europe starting in August

God Is An Astronaut
(Image credit: Stuart Wood)

Irish post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut have announced they will release their brand new studio album Embers through Napalm Records on September 6. The trio have also shared their brand new single Falling Leaves, which you can listen to below.

The new single is "a reflective voyage through the brevity of our existence, spanning from inception to demise," according to the band.

The new album sees the band mixing psych and krautrock with their expected post-rock atmospherics with bothers Torsten and Niels Kinsella and drummer Lloyd Hanney joined by guest musicians including Dara O'Brien, Jo Quail and Sean Coleman.

The band have also announced the first batch of European tour dates, which you can see below. Further dates will be added.

Embers will be available as a double vinyl album with various different coloured double vinyl options, a six-page digipack CD and a music cassette, black with gold print. The album features artwork by the internationally renowned Irish artist David Rooney, which you can see below.

Pre-order details will be announced soon.

God Is An Astronaut

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

God Is An Astronaut: Embers
1. Apparition
2. Falling Leaves
3. Odyssey
4. Heart of Roots
5. Embers
6. Realms
7. Oscillation
8. Prism
9. Hourglass

God Is An Astronaut

(Image credit: Press)

God Is An Astronaut

Aug 1: GER Munich Backstage
Aug 2: AUT Vienna Flex
Aug 4: ROM Brasov Rockstadt
Aug 6,: POL Lublin Lublin Radio
Aug 7: POL Wroclaw A2
Aug 8: CZE Jaromer Brutal Assault
Aug 9: POL Krakow Kwadrat
Aug 10: HUN Budapest Sziget Festival
Aug 11: SLO Bratislava Randal Club
Aug 15: ITA Francavilla Frantic Fest
Aug 16: ITA Brescia Festa di Radio Onda d'Urto

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.