God Is An Astronaut announce new album Embers will be released in September

Irish post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut have announced they will release their brand new studio album Embers through Napalm Records on September 6. The trio have also shared their brand new single Falling Leaves, which you can listen to below.

The new single is "a reflective voyage through the brevity of our existence, spanning from inception to demise," according to the band.

The new album sees the band mixing psych and krautrock with their expected post-rock atmospherics with bothers Torsten and Niels Kinsella and drummer Lloyd Hanney joined by guest musicians including Dara O'Brien, Jo Quail and Sean Coleman.

The band have also announced the first batch of European tour dates, which you can see below. Further dates will be added.

Embers will be available as a double vinyl album with various different coloured double vinyl options, a six-page digipack CD and a music cassette, black with gold print. The album features artwork by the internationally renowned Irish artist David Rooney, which you can see below.

Pre-order details will be announced soon.

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

God Is An Astronaut: Embers

1. Apparition

2. Falling Leaves

3. Odyssey

4. Heart of Roots

5. Embers

6. Realms

7. Oscillation

8. Prism

9. Hourglass

(Image credit: Press)

God Is An Astronaut

Aug 1: GER Munich Backstage

Aug 2: AUT Vienna Flex

Aug 4: ROM Brasov Rockstadt

Aug 6,: POL Lublin Lublin Radio

Aug 7: POL Wroclaw A2

Aug 8: CZE Jaromer Brutal Assault

Aug 9: POL Krakow Kwadrat

Aug 10: HUN Budapest Sziget Festival

Aug 11: SLO Bratislava Randal Club

Aug 15: ITA Francavilla Frantic Fest

Aug 16: ITA Brescia Festa di Radio Onda d'Urto