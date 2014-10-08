Glassjaw, Killswitch and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Like Jack Black didn't quite sing in School Of Rock 'You're not post-hardcore unless you live post-hardcore', we're blasting out the debut from cult post-hardcore heroes Glassjaw. Cool, huh?

We’re also dishing out loads of killer music from Empress AD, Crossfaith, Killswitch Engage, Killer Be Killed, Slipknot and Stone Sour.

And tonight we’ll be talking about Twin Peaks – the show that brought you dancing dwarfs, creepy giants, and damn good coffee – returning to Showtime in 2016. Which got us thinking…

What TV shows need to come back?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the NEW TIME OF 8PM BST.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.