AC/DC are opening dive bars in five European cities this summer

AC/DC are to celebrate their return to the road this summer by opening dive bars in five of the cities they'll be visiting.

Last year the band opened a bar on Bliss Ave in Indio, CA, 10 minutes from the site of the Power Trip festival, where the band played their first live show since the climax of the Rock Or Bust tour in 2016. The bar featured a deer head wearing the band's signature illuminated devil horns, and fans were able to pick up temporary band tattoos for free.

This year they'll set up similar operations in the European cities of Gelsenkirchen, Seville, Munich, London and Paris, where fans will be able to check out AC/DC props and buy merchandise and vinyl. The dates and details are as follows.

May 16 - May 22: Kaue, Wilhelminenstrasse 176, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

May 28 - June 2: ESpacio Exploraterra, Paseo Alcalde Marqués De Contadero, Edificio 1 Sevilla, Spain

June 9 - June 13: Backstage Arena, Reitknechtstrasse 6, München, Germany

July 2 - July 8: The Vanguard, First Floor Horse Hospital Unit 641 & 642 Stables Market, Camden, London

Paris, France: Details not yet confirmed

AC/DC's Power Up shows will celebrate the band's return to the road after an eight-year break, and also mark the return to full-time action of frontman Brian Johnson, who was forced to abandon AC/DC's Rock Or Bust trek after developing hearing problems. Full dates below.

May 07: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 21: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 25: Reggio Emilia RCF Arena, Italy

May 29: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 01: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands

Jun 09: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 16: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 19: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 23: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 26: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 29: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Jul 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 07: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 13: Hockenheim Ring, Germany

Jul 17: Stuttgart Wasen, Germany

Jul 21: Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia

Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 04: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Get tickets.