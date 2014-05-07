EXCLUSIVE: Killer Be Killed – Killer Be Killed album stream

Listen to the new album from one of the most hyped supergroups around. Featuring members of Soulfly, The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Mars Volta and Mastodon – it's very metal mix of some of the most interesting bands in the game.

Killer Be Killed – Killer Be Killed

Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan), Troy Sanders (Mastodon) and Dave Elitch (ex-The Mars Volta) have joined forces for Killer Be Killed. On paper it makes our mouths water, but what about the record? Needless to say it’s full of technicality and aggression while staying wholly melodic throughout. It’s quite far removed from all the members’ usual world and the result is a breath-taking ballbuster of a record.

It’s out 12 May but you can pre-order it here, and the exclusive white vinyl here.

