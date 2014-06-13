Download 2014: Miss May I and Crossfaith

Download Festival 2014 has kicked off on this Friday 13th and of course Metal Hammer are here in the somewhat surprising sunshine to watch Miss May I and Crossfaith open the main stage.

Miss May I are a band that deserve to have a lot more traction on these shores, and they’ll get few better chances to make an impression that opening up Download. Amazingly, by frontman Levi Benton’s own admission on stage, this is the first time the Ohio metalcore crew have ever graced Donington, and they waste no time in getting down to business with a confident and polished set that takes heavily from this year’s ace Rise Of The Lion and its similarly solid predecessor, At Heart. They go down a a treat with those that are already on the frontlines and, while Levi’s voice cracks a little at times, they do themselves proud. (7) (MA)

Up next are Japan’s Crossfaith, who bring their slick tech-trance metal hybrid to the main stage with aggression, frantic energy and a healthy dose of humility that is warmly accepted by the Download revellers. These guys really are stoked just to be here - and they more than prove their worth by delivering a fast and furious set, including their super-heavy version of The Prodigy’s Omen that gets everyone jumping. No mean feat for the second band of the day. It’s like the original on crack, showing that the marriage of styles really does work and that bands like these really do have a place at Download. (8) (CM)