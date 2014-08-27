Empress AD stream debut

Empress AD have streamed debut album Still Live Moving Fast ahead of its release.

The British prog outfit launch Still Life Moving Fast on September 1 via Roadrunner Records.

It’s described by their label as “an album for the ages, with lyrics that focus upon suggestive metaphors for the intangible minutiae of everyday life rather than relationships and lost love.”

Roadrunner add: “This is a band of musicians as focused upon grooving together as one, and relating to fans on an emotional level.”

Tracklist