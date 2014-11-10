Glass Hammer going to RoSfest

Glass Hammer have been added to the bill for next year’s RoSfest in Pennsylvania.

And previously-confirmed Enchant have been promoted to headline act on the third and final day of the 12th annual event.

They’ll appear alongside Spock’s Beard, Haken, Abel Ganz, Synaesthesia and others at Gettysburg’s Majestic Theatre on May 1-3.

Organisers say: “We’re very excited to sign Glass Hammer and we’re certain the band’s blend of fantasy fiction inspired lyrics and progressive rock will be fondly received.

“There’s also a really cool tie-in as vocalist Carl Groves performed with his band Salem Hill in 2004 at the very first Rites of Spring festival.

“In recognition of their significant impact on the American progressive rock scene, Enchant have been moved up to be RoSfest closer – the Sunday night headliner – bringing their unique style of heavy progressive rock to Gettysburg.”

Find out more.

RoSfest 2015 lineup

Friday, May 1

Spock’s Beard

Heliopolis

Saturday, May 2

Haken

Abel Ganz

Sonus Umbra

Strattman

Sunday, May 3

Enchant

Glass Hammer

Synaesthesia

Lo-Fi Resistance