Glass Hammer announce third and final part of Skallagrim trilogy

US prog rockers Glass Hammer have announced they will release their new album, At The Gate, on October 7.

It is the third and final part of the band's epic Skallagrim trilogy, following on from Dreaming City (2021) and Skallagrim – Into The Breach (2022). The album’s narrative concludes the sword and sorcery- inspired tale of the thief with the screaming sword, a desperate man who lost his lover and his memory.

“At this point in the tale, our protagonist has searched a thousand years to find his lost love,” comments Glass Hammer’s Steve Babb. “The album’s lyrics and text address not only the story, but what the characters represent to me. At The Gate is an album about hard choices, the pursuit of lost joy, and the hope of a brighter day.

“The trilogy’s music was always meant to have an arc. And while there’s an abundance of metal on this album, you’ll also hear our symphonic side reasserting itself. It’s been part of the plan all along, and I think our fans will love how we’ve wrapped up the trilogy.”

Babb is joined on the album by long time musical partner Fred Schendel, vocalist Hannah Pryor and Aaron Raulston, while Yes vocalist Jon Davison and singer John Beagley make guest appearances.

The Skallagrim saga also saw Babb release a novel, Skallagrim - In The Vales Of Pagarna, earlier this year.

Pre-order At The Gate.

(Image credit: Press)

Glass Hammer: At The Gate

1. The Years Roll By

2. Savage

3. North Of North

4. All Alone

5. All For Love

6. Snowblind Girl

7. Standing At The Gate (Of Zagzagel)

8. In The Shadows

9. It’s Love