Ghost launch Grammy ad campaign

Ghost have launched an advertising campaign to garner votes ahead of this year’s Grammys.

The Swedish occult rock outfit’s single Cirice is nominated in the Best Metal Performance category and is up against Lamb Of God’s 512, Identity by August Burns Red, Thank You by Sevendust and Slipknot’s Custer.

Ghost have placed print ads in various magazines and have also issued an audio plea for votes, as well as a social media hashtag – #DontBeSilenced. The print ad reads: “Greetings faithful brothers and sisters. Your reading this voting guide is proof of your commitment. If you are unsure, cast off your doubts now. There is but one choice.

“For the vote you are about to cast is but one small yet essential moment in your spiritual revolution. Shhh… listen. Do you hear it? The terrible silence of the ignorant? The mistrust and anger of the masses?

“There is not much time, for the closing of this conclave is upon us. It is now for you to consider… Ghost.”

The audio clip, which can be heard below, features an “impassioned plea” by Ghost’s spokeswoman Sister Imperator.

Cirice was the first single taken from the band’s latest album Meliora, released last year.

The 58th annual Grammy Awards takes place on February 15 at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.