Foos, Ghost and Alabama Shakes up for Grammys

The Foo Fighters, Ghost and the Alamaba Shakes are among bands nominated in major categories at the 2016 Grammy Awards.
They’re joined by Bob Dylan, Muse, the Rolling Stones and Roger Waters on the shortlist for the 58th annual event, which will take place in February.
The Foos’ track Something From Nothing and the Alabama Shakes’ Don’t Wanna Fight are both among the Best Rock Performance nominees.
Dave Grohl and co are also up for Best Music Film for Sonic Highways, against Roger Waters’ The Wall and movies about James Brown, Nina Simone and Amy Winehouse.
Meanwhile, the Shakes also appear among the Best Rock Song for Don’t Wanna Fight, plus Album Of The Year and Best Alternative Music Album finalists for second record Sound & Color – giving them a total of four nominations.
Ghost’s Cirice has secured them a place in the Best Metal Performance category alongside Slipknot’s Custer, Lamb Of God’s 512, Sevendust’s Thank You and August Burns Red’s Identity.
Dylan’s Shadows In The Night is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and the Stones’ Sticky Fingers deluxe reissue could win Best Package.
The Dead Weather are nominated for Best Music Video, while Waters’ re-released solo album Amused To Death is among the Best Surround Sound Album candidates.
Grammys boss Neil Portnow says: “Diversity in the creative community is what makes music a universal language. It’s gratifying to see the vibrancy of today’s artistic landscape reflected in this year’s nominations.
“Artists are pushing boundaries in exciting ways, making it an exceptionally strong year for music.”
Winners will be announced during a gala event at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 15. The full list of nominations is available via the Grammys website.
Best Rock Performance
Alabama Shakes: Don’t Wanna Fight
Florence + The Machine: What Kind Of Man
Foo Fighters: Something From Nothing
Elle King: Ex’s & Oh’s
Wolf Alice: Moaning Lisa Smile
Best Metal Performance
August Burns Red: Identity
Ghost: Cirice
Lamb Of God: 512
Sevendust: Thank You
Slipknot: Custer
Best Rock Song
Alabama Shakes: Don’t Wanna Fight
Elle King: Ex’s & Oh’s
James Bay: Hold Back The River
Highly Suspect: Lydia
Florence + The Machine: What Kind Of Man
Best Rock Album
James Bay: Chaos And The Calm
Death Cab For Cutie: Kintsugi
Highly Suspect: Mister Asylum
Muse: Drones
Slipknot: .5: The Gray Chapter
Best Alternative Music Album
Alabama Shakes: Sound & Color
Bjork: Vulnicura
My Morning Jacket: The Waterfall
Tame Impala: Currents
Wilco: Star Wars
Best American Roots Song
The Mavericks: All Night Long
Don Henley & Merle Haggard: The Cost Of Living
Punch Brothers: Julep
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell: The Traveling Kind
Jason Isbell: 24 Framces
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Of Monsters And Men: Beneath The Skin deluxe box set
Father John Misty: I Love You, Honeybear limited edition deluxe vinyl
The Rise And Fall Of Paramount Records Volume Two (1928-32)
The Rolling Stones: Sticky Fingers super deluxe edition
Grateful Dead: 30 Trips Around The Sun
The Decembrists: What A Terrible World, What A Beautiful World deluxe box set
Best Music Film
Mr Dynamite: The Rise Of James Brown
Sonic Highways (Foo Fighters)
What Happened, Miss Simone? (Nina Simone)
The Wall (Roger Waters)
Amy (Amy Winehouse)