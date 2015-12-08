Foos, Ghost and Alabama Shakes up for Grammys

The Foo Fighters, Ghost and the Alamaba Shakes are among bands nominated in major categories at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

They’re joined by Bob Dylan, Muse, the Rolling Stones and Roger Waters on the shortlist for the 58th annual event, which will take place in February.

The Foos’ track Something From Nothing and the Alabama Shakes’ Don’t Wanna Fight are both among the Best Rock Performance nominees.

Dave Grohl and co are also up for Best Music Film for Sonic Highways, against Roger Waters’ The Wall and movies about James Brown, Nina Simone and Amy Winehouse.

Meanwhile, the Shakes also appear among the Best Rock Song for Don’t Wanna Fight, plus Album Of The Year and Best Alternative Music Album finalists for second record Sound & Color – giving them a total of four nominations.

Ghost’s Cirice has secured them a place in the Best Metal Performance category alongside Slipknot’s Custer, Lamb Of God’s 512, Sevendust’s Thank You and August Burns Red’s Identity.

Dylan’s Shadows In The Night is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and the Stones’ Sticky Fingers deluxe reissue could win Best Package.

The Dead Weather are nominated for Best Music Video, while Waters’ re-released solo album Amused To Death is among the Best Surround Sound Album candidates.

Grammys boss Neil Portnow says: “Diversity in the creative community is what makes music a universal language. It’s gratifying to see the vibrancy of today’s artistic landscape reflected in this year’s nominations.

“Artists are pushing boundaries in exciting ways, making it an exceptionally strong year for music.”

Winners will be announced during a gala event at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 15. The full list of nominations is available via the Grammys website.

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes: Don’t Wanna Fight

Florence + The Machine: What Kind Of Man

Foo Fighters: Something From Nothing

Elle King: Ex’s & Oh’s

Wolf Alice: Moaning Lisa Smile

Best Metal Performance

August Burns Red: Identity

Ghost: Cirice

Lamb Of God: 512

Sevendust: Thank You

Slipknot: Custer

Best Rock Song

Alabama Shakes: Don’t Wanna Fight

Elle King: Ex’s & Oh’s

James Bay: Hold Back The River

Highly Suspect: Lydia

Florence + The Machine: What Kind Of Man

Best Rock Album

James Bay: Chaos And The Calm

Death Cab For Cutie: Kintsugi

Highly Suspect: Mister Asylum

Muse: Drones

Slipknot: .5: The Gray Chapter

Best Alternative Music Album

Alabama Shakes: Sound & Color

Bjork: Vulnicura

My Morning Jacket: The Waterfall

Tame Impala: Currents

Wilco: Star Wars

Best American Roots Song

The Mavericks: All Night Long

Don Henley & Merle Haggard: The Cost Of Living

Punch Brothers: Julep

Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell: The Traveling Kind

Jason Isbell: 24 Framces

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Of Monsters And Men: Beneath The Skin deluxe box set

Father John Misty: I Love You, Honeybear limited edition deluxe vinyl

The Rise And Fall Of Paramount Records Volume Two (1928-32)

The Rolling Stones: Sticky Fingers super deluxe edition

Grateful Dead: 30 Trips Around The Sun

The Decembrists: What A Terrible World, What A Beautiful World deluxe box set

Best Music Film

Mr Dynamite: The Rise Of James Brown

Sonic Highways (Foo Fighters)

What Happened, Miss Simone? (Nina Simone)

The Wall (Roger Waters)

Amy (Amy Winehouse)