Ghost Community Release Promo Video For Blue December Morning

British prog rockers Ghost Community have released a new promo video for Blue December Morning.

The emotive track is taken from the band’s well-received debut album Cycle Of Life, and is a highlight of the band’s engaging live shows.

“Blue December Morning is essentially a song about survival, the overcoming of adversity that may have shaped a person’s life; these things can obviously vary quite dramatically depending on our own individual life experiences,” explains singer John Paul Vaughan. “Some could be self-created, whilst others may be as a result of an outside influence which was difficult to control. The track is becoming a favourite amongst some of my friends, and I always enjoy their interpretation of what the song is about, because it will never be wrong. Of course there is a literal intent and content with the lyric, and when asked face to face I have explained what the inspiration for the main narrative was, but it really is irrelevant.

“The feeling of isolation that comes with the assumption that we sometimes have to face some of life’s struggles alone is yet another strand of being who we are. There is always hope for change, and the counterpoint in the song is all about to this. Suggesting there can be a turning point, a moment of real clarity and new horizon… time WILL always pass us by whether we are standing still dreaming and wishing for a better life, or striving to move forward to attain it.