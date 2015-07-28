Ghost announce Euro tour part 1

Ghost have confirmed the first part of a European tour that takes place in November and December.

More dates are to be added for the road trip in support of third album Meliora. They’ll follow the band’s appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals next month.

Ghost recently unveiled third frontman Papa Emeritus III, said to be the three-month-younger brother of predecessor Emeritus II. One of the outfit’s Nameless Ghouls last week spoke of their delight at having had the “BC” suffix removed from the band name in North American territories.

Meliora is released on August 21 via Spinefarm Records. Ghost are featured in the current edition of Classic Rock, on sale now.

European dates so far

Nov 16: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany Nov 18: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg Nov 19: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland Nov 20: Vienna Arena, Austria Nov 22: Budapest Barba Negra Club, Hungary Nov 23: Milan Live Club, Italy Nov 24: Lyon Le Radiant, France Nov 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain Nov 27: Porto Hard Club, Portugal Nov 28: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal Nov 30: Barcelona Apolo, Spain Dec 01: Toulouse Le Bikini, France Dec 02: Clermont Ferrand Cooperative de Mai, France Dec 04: Munich Backstage, Germany Dec 05: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Holland Dec 08: Antwerp Trix Hall, Belgium Dec 09: Dortmund FZW, Germany Dec 10: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany

