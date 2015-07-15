Classic Rock 213 On Sale Now!

‘Rock is dead’ has been the clarion call for the last few years. Rubbish. Rock has never been healthier than it is in 2015. And to prove it, we’ve brought together 21 bands who are leading the revolution. Some you’ll be familiar with, some will be new to you – at least for now. But trust us when we say that the future is safe in their hands…

The Next Big Thing: Halestorm

The Revivalists: Rivals Sons

The Bluesmen: Dan Patlansky and Aaron Keylock

The Showmen: Ghost

The Roots Rockers: Blackberry Smoke and the Temperance Movement

The Rock’N’Rollers: H.e.a.t and We Are Harlot

The Entertainers: Vintage Trouble

The Outliers: Messenger and Sweet Billy Pilgrim

The Southern Gentlemen: Black Stone Cherry

The Garage Rockers: The Cadillac Three and The Graveltones

The Scandinavians: Von Herzten Brothers and Blues Pills

The Britpack: Purson, Band Of Skulls, Turbowolf and Kill It Kid

Features

Jimmy Page: The Led Zeppelin legend looks back on Zeppelin’s final three albums – and what the future holds.

Gov’t Mule: How Warren Haynes has helped keep the jam band flag flying proudly for more than 20 years.

Spooky Tooth: Drugs! Religion! Foreigner!? Fishing the great lost British rock band of the late 60s from down the back of the sofa of history.

What’s on your free CD

The Class Of 2015: 14 top tracks including Rival Sons, Black Stone Cherry, Halestorm, Ghost, the Temperance Movement, Blackberry Smoke, Blues Pills, H.e.a.t and more…

Regulars

Raw Power Ibanez’s JS25ART series: an ultra-limited series of just 50 guitars, each uniquely hand-decorated by Joe Satriani.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Guns N’ Roses How Welcome To The Jungle put GN’R on to the road to becoming the greatest rock’n’roll band of their generation.

Q&A: Tony Banks Genesis’s keyboardist on classical composing, being married to Mike Rutherford and wearing a snorkel on stage.

Reviews New albums from The Pretty Things, Vintage Trouble, Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, Pete Townshend, Fear Factory, The Strypes, Tame Impala… Reissues from Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Ted Nugent, The Damned, The Doors, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton, Tony Banks, Procol Harum… DVDs, films and books on Rush, Peter Gabriel, R.E.M, Corey Taylor, The Decline Of Western Civilization… Live reviews of Download, Faith No More, Moody Blues, The Replacements, Gaslight Anthem…

Buyer’s Guide: Muddy Waters He’s the electric warrior of blues who mobilised the Stones and Clapton. Here’s how to navigate his illustrious catalogue.

Ramblin’ Man Fair Preview Ahead of Ramblin’ Man, we talk to Gregg Allman, The Scorpions, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marillion, Ginger Wildheart and more (and get Andy McNab’s festival survival tips). Plus full gig listing listings – who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Mick Mars The only member of Mötley Crüe named after a planet talks about ill health, pride and prejudice. Though sadly not the Jane Austen book…

