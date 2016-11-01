Esben And The Witch stream Older Terrors in full

Esben And The Witch have made their fourth album Older Terrors available to stream in full ahead of its official release later this week.

The follow-up to 2014’s A New Nature will launch on November 4 (Friday) via Season Of Mist – but it can be listened to below in its entirety.

Rachel Davies, Thomas Fisher and Daniel Copeman previously reported the four-track album inspired by the “awe and terror” of the band’s journey since the release of their debut album Violet Cries in 2011.

The band said: “Older Terrors was written and recorded over the course of a year in Berlin, our adopted home. We’ve spent eight years getting here, sweating on stages, holed up in studios and exploring all that which inspires awe and terror.

“The album features four tracks. In this digital age of music we wanted to create a collection that worked together but could also be separated, each track standing alone, carving its own path and telling its own tale.

“This record is dedicated to the sublime. To Edward Young’s Night Thoughts, John Martin’s apocalyptic visions, Caspar David Friedrich’s forays into the forest and to the sparks of light that glimmer in times of utter darkness.”

Older Terrors is available for pre-order from the Season Of Mist online store.

Esben And The Witch will head out on tour in February for a run of seven dates across Europe.

The Older Terrors cover art

Esben And The Witch Older Terrors tracklist

Sylvan Marking The Heart Of A Serpent The Wolf’s Sun The Reverist

Feb 16: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Feb 17: Paris Espace B, France

Feb 18: London Electrowerkz, UK

Feb 20: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Feb 21: Manchester Soup Kitchen, UK

Feb 22: Brighton The Hope & Ruin, Brighton

Feb 23: Ghent Charlatan, Belgium

Esben And The Witch stream The Wolf’s Sun