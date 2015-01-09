Trending

Get your special While She Sleeps issue of Metal Hammer

By Metal Hammer  

Includes free patch, poster and additional WSS content!

Metal Hammer are absolutely stoked to be presenting this one-off, extremely limited edition While She Sleeps special!

Alongside our supremely badass January 2015 issue, which already features a special interview with the band, which opens the lid on new album Brainwashed and their incredible year ahead, this one-off edition also boasts:

  • A huge, free While She Sleeps/Cancer Bats tour poster * A free WSS patch exclusively designed by guitarist Mat Welsh * Eight bonus pages of While She Sleeps content that you won’t get anywhere else!

It’s all for the price of a regular issue of Metal Hammer and all includes our huge 2015 preview, plus interviews with Lamb Of God, Parkway Drive, Of Mice & Men, Metallica, New Years Day and a free CD!

Sleeps fans, you can’t afford to miss out on this, and numbers are extremely limited, so once they’re gone, they’re gone!

ORDER YOUR COPY HERE NOW