Amazon kick-off Prime Day 2024 announcement with 5 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

By
published

Prime Day will take place on July 16 & 17 but right now you grab this amazing Amazon Music Unlimited deal on both sides of the Atlantic

Woman listening to music
(Image credit: Getty Images/SrdjanPav)

The summer Amazon Prime Day event has been announced and although it won’t take place until July 16 & 17, the online shopping giant has marked the news by offering five months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free if you sign up right now.

The offer is available in both North America and the UK and will give you access to more than 100 million tracks - including music in spatial audio, where songs can be streamed in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 5 months free

Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 5 months free
If you're a Prime member, you can grab five free months of Amazon Music Unlimited between now and July 18. The offer is open to new subs and you'll get instant access to more music than you could ever possibly want.

View Deal

This new Amazon Music Unlimited deal to celebrate summer Prime Day 2024 is available to new subscribers and if you choose to continue with the service following the free five-month trial period, you'll be charged $10.99/£10.99 a month. However, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, the monthly fee will be reduced to $9.99/£9.99 per month.

Amazon Music Unlimited features in our guide to the best music streaming services thanks to its on-demand, ad-free music streaming, advert-free podcasts, the ability to listen offline and music delivery in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. Paired through a set of our favourite headphones for music or loudest Bluetooth speakers, the listening experience is awesome.

For more, check out our Amazon Music Unlimited review.

With Amazon Prime Day 2024 fast approaching, now's a great time to grab yourself a Prime membership if you've yet to do so. You'll be able to grab this Amazon Music Unlimited deal right now and you'll also be set for two days of top sales on everything from headphones, speakers and vinyl, to Lego kits, alcohol and more - and it's also a great time to buy a couple of gifts for music fans.

Prime also comes with a whole range of benefits including speedy delivery on your purchases, early access to lightning deals and more.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving to the e-commerce team in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald newspapers, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.