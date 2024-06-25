Amazon kick-off Prime Day 2024 announcement with 5 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

The summer Amazon Prime Day event has been announced and although it won’t take place until July 16 & 17, the online shopping giant has marked the news by offering five months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free if you sign up right now.

The offer is available in both North America and the UK and will give you access to more than 100 million tracks - including music in spatial audio, where songs can be streamed in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 5 months free

If you're a Prime member, you can grab five free months of Amazon Music Unlimited between now and July 18. The offer is open to new subs and you'll get instant access to more music than you could ever possibly want.

This new Amazon Music Unlimited deal to celebrate summer Prime Day 2024 is available to new subscribers and if you choose to continue with the service following the free five-month trial period, you'll be charged $10.99/£10.99 a month. However, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, the monthly fee will be reduced to $9.99/£9.99 per month.

Amazon Music Unlimited features in our guide to the best music streaming services thanks to its on-demand, ad-free music streaming, advert-free podcasts, the ability to listen offline and music delivery in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. Paired through a set of our favourite headphones for music or loudest Bluetooth speakers, the listening experience is awesome.

For more, check out our Amazon Music Unlimited review.

With Amazon Prime Day 2024 fast approaching, now's a great time to grab yourself a Prime membership if you've yet to do so. You'll be able to grab this Amazon Music Unlimited deal right now and you'll also be set for two days of top sales on everything from headphones, speakers and vinyl, to Lego kits, alcohol and more - and it's also a great time to buy a couple of gifts for music fans.

Prime also comes with a whole range of benefits including speedy delivery on your purchases, early access to lightning deals and more.