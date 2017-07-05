Get a glimpse into the making of new Cradle Of Filth video

Cradle Of Filth have released images from the video shoot for upcoming single Heartbreak And Seance.

The first track from upcoming 12th album Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay was due to be released today (July 5) but that date has been pushed back to July 11 – the same day that pre-orders for the new record go live.

To whet fans’ appetites, Dani Filth and co have shared four images from the video which can be seen below.

Filth says: “Working with such an artistic director as Artūrs Bērziņš was indeed an honour. The video shoot was very extensively planned, involving myriad of extras and crew, make-up girls and set builders, a crow, some well-behaved snakes and a considerable amount of snow, candles, water, trees, naked bodies, lamentable mourners, as well as all being submerged in suitably gothic landscapes and vistas.

“And the fact that we travelled to Riga in Latvia to film it was also very unique and interesting.”

Filth adds: “The video itself is fantastic, drawing from the darkly erotic imagery of the album artwork and bringing it to richly technicoloured classical life. We had such a blast shooting it, as the accompanying photos attest to.”

Cradle Of Filth will head out on tour across the UK and Ireland later this year. Find a full list out tour dates below.

Cradle Of Filth UK and Ireland 2017 tour

Oct 30 Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 31: Dublin Academy (Halloween Show), Ireland

Nov 02: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 03: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Nov 05: Leeds Church, UK

Nov 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Nov 08: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 09: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 10: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 11: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

