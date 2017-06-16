Cradle Of Filth reveal new album and tour dates

Cradle Of Filth have announced that their 12th studio album will be titled Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay.

The follow-up to 2015’s Hammer Of The Witches will be released on September 22 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment, with the band also revealing the cover art which was created by Arturs Berzins.

Frontman Dani Filth says: “The album is deeply infused with Victorian gothic horror and thus the title is a reflection of that.

“’Cryptoriana’ implies the Victorian’s infatuation with the supernatural, the grave and the ghoulish. And the subtitle ‘The Seductiveness Of Decay’ further cements this attraction to death and the glittering lengthy process of self-annihilation.”

In addition, Cradle Of Filth have announced a UK and Ireland tour which will get under way at Belfast’s Limelight on October 30 and wrap up with a set at Bristol’s Bierkeller on November 11.

Filth adds: “We, as a band, are incredibly excited about hitting the UK and Ireland for a full run of dates around All Hallows Eve – as playing the band’s home country is always great fun and the audiences here are very receptive. And nuts.

“The dates will be the first in a long line of shows that will extend throughout the rest of the world throughout 2018.

“We aim to be very prolific on the live front, delivering a show worthy of our fan’s exalted expectations and more.”

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, June 19 via TicketMaster.

Further album details will be revealed in due course, while the first track from the record will be released on July 5.

Cradle Of Filth UK and Ireland 2017 tour

Oct 30 Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 31: Dublin Academy (Halloween Show), Ireland

Nov 02: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 03: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Nov 05: Leeds Church, UK

Nov 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Nov 08: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 09: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 10: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 11: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

