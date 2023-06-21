Get 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited in this early Prime Day deal

Amazon have announced that this summer’s Amazon Prime Day will be with us next month on July 11 and 12 - but before the sales extravaganza gets underway, the online shopping giant have announced a top deal.

Prime members in the US and UK can get hold of four free months of Amazon Music right now, giving you access to more than 100 million tracks - including music in spatial audio, where songs can be streamed in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 4 months free

If you're a Prime member, you can grab four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited between now and July 12. The offer is open to new subs and you'll get instant access to more music than you can shake a stick at.

This Amazon Music Unlimited deal is only open to new subscribers and if you choose to continue with the service following the free four-month trial period, you'll be charged $10.99/£10.99 a month. However, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, the monthly fee will be reduced to $8.99/£8.99 per month.

Here at Louder, we're big fans of Amazon Music Unlimited thanks to the range of music available in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio and when fed through a Marshall speaker, Amazon Echo device or set of quality headphones, the listening experience can be incredible.

You won't be bombarded with adverts and along with all that music, there are a massive range of podcasts to tune into. For more, check out our Amazon Music Unlimited review.

If you've yet to join Amazon Prime, this is a great time to dive in. Not only can you nab this top Amazon Music Unlimited deal, but Prime Day will be with us on July 11 & 12 - two days of top sales on everything from headphones, speakers and vinyl, to Lego kits, alcohol and much more - and it's also a great time to buy gifts for music fans.