Gerard Way adds UK dates for 2015

Gerard Way has confirmed two more UK dates for January.

The former My Chemical Romance frontman plays five UK dates in November – a tour which sold out in minutes.

He later announced a show in London for January next year and has now added gigs in Birmingham and Southampton in the week leading up his appearance at Brixton Academy on January 23.

Way released his debut solo album, Hesitant Alien, last month.

Nov 05: Manchester Ritz

Nov 06: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 07: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 09: Cardiff Y Plas

Nov 10: London Koko

Jan 20: Birmingham O2 Academy

Jan 21: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Jan 23: London O2 Brixton Academy