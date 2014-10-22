Downes: No one can hold Asia back

Asia keyboardist Geoff Downes says there’s many more years of music left in Asia – and they’re enjoying having the space to write the material they want to.

The band released Gravitas, their first album with young guitarist Sam Coulson, earlier this year, and return to the UK for a run of shows later this week.

Downes, who pulls double duties with Yes, points to the fact that the British veterans are still selling out shows across the world. He tells the ReviewJournal: “We’ve still got a lot of fans out there. I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve kept it going as long as we have – everyone believes in it.

“At this stage in our career we don’t answer to anybody. We’re fortunate not to have label dictators like back in the early days. You had an A&R guy breathing down your neck who said he didn’t like one song or another. They’re not so much like that – they commission you to do the album and we’ve got free rein in it.”

And while he admits the band don’t expect a return to their “world domination” era, he adds: “Who knows? It might all of a sudden take off again.”

Oct 28: Gateshead Sage H2

Oct 29: Manchester RNCM

Oct 31: Christchurch Regent Centre

Nov 01: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Nov 02: London Shepherds Bush Empire