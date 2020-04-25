Genesis stream The Mama tour today at 8pm

Genesis will stream 1984's The Mama Tour today as part of their Genesis Film festival which is streaming full live performances form the band during lockdown via the band's You Tube Channel.

The Mama Tour contains highlights from the band's five concerts at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham in February 1984 at the end of their Mama Tour, supporting their 1983 album Genesis.

Last week the band announced: "Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy during lockdown! Over the next 5 weeks, every Saturday from 8pm BST/2pm EDT a new Genesis film will be made available to watch on the band’s YouTube channel for 7 days."

Everything kicked off last weekend with 1983's Three Sides Live. The Mama Tour will be followed by:

May 2: Live At Wembley Stadium (1987)

May 9: The Way We Walk (1992)

May 16: When In Rome (2007)

Genesis announced a reunion of the Phil Collins, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford line-up last month, with live dates announced for November 2020.

Watch The Genesis Film Festival