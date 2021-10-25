Genesis announce European tour dates for 2022

Genesis have announced a run of European tour dates for March 2022 for their The Last Domino? Tour. These also include the three rescheduled London tour dates the band were forced to postpone when a band member contracted Covid three weeks ago.

The new and rescheduled dates are:

March 7: GER Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

March 8: GER Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

March 10: GER Hannover ZAG Arena

March 11: GER Hannover ZAG Arena, Hannover

March 13: GER Cologne LANXESS Arena

March 14: GER Cologne LANXESS Arena

March 16: FRA Paris La Défense Arena

March 17: FRA Pari La Défense Arena, Paris

March 21: NED Amsertdam Ziggo Dome

March 24: UK London O2 Arena (rescheduled show)

March -25: UK London O2 Arena (rescheduled show)

March 26: UK London O2 Arena (rescheduled show)

Tickets go on sale from 9am BST/10am CET on Friday October 29.

The Last Domino? Tour started in Birmingham on September 20 and was Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford’s first live outing together since the globe-trotting, sell-out Turn It On Again: The Tour in 2007. They are joined on stage by Nic Collins on drums and the bands long time guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer. Genesis tour through North America this November and December.