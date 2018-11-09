Gene Simmons: There’s nobody like AC/DC

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has praised AC/DC and says there’s nobody like them in the rock world.

The band were guests on SiriusXM and held a question and answer session. During the appearance, they were asked to name the best artists who have opened for them in the past.

Simmons responds: “Best set? AC/DC on their first tour. A band that shares the same philosophy – no matter what any other band is doing, to thine own self be true. I’ve said it before but it’s more true now than ever.

“A lot of people look the same and act the same and do the same thing. Every once in a while you see a band like AC/DC. Nobody’s like them. We’d like to think we’re unique in that way too.”

Drummer Eric Singer adds that seeing Rush open for Kiss in 1975 when the Canadian trio were playing in support of the second album Fly By Night was a personal highlight and Paul Stanley adds: “I think for us, Rush was most exciting.

“When we first had them playing with us in Canada and John Rutsey was still the drummer. The first album was Humble Pie, it was Zeppelin.

“They obviously found their footing in something they wanted to do later on. They were always great.”

Stanley adds: “AC/DC with Bon Scott when we had them on tour. Great. Judas Priest were phenomenal – and Bob Seger got his first gold album on tour with us.”

Last month, Kiss announced the first dates on their End Of The Road world tour, which will take place from early next year.