Clark Jr plays Grinder, The Healing live on TV

Gary Clark Jr is seen performing two tracks from latest album The Story Of Sonny Boy Slim from the most recent edition of US TV’s Austin City Limits.

He plays Grinder and The Healing in the episode which was broadcast at the weekend.

Clark recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s Blak And Blu: “The underlying tone of the album is faith and hope – because that’s what we need.”

The Story Of Sonny Boy Slim was released in September. Clark launches a European tour later this month, including three shows at London’s Electric Ballroom on November 14, 15 and 16.

Clark is the cover star of the latest edition of The Blues Magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.