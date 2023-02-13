Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds pair up for summer North American arena tour

Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced that they are hitting the road together this summer for a co-headline arenas and amphitheatres tour.

The tour will launch at the White River Amphitheatre, in Auburn, Washington on June 2, and run through to July 15, when it will wrap in Boston at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Metric will open the show each night.

The tour represents the first US for Gallagher's band since they toured with Smashing Pumpkins (and openers AFI) in the summer of 2019.

The bands will start off at:



Jun 02: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 03: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Jun 06: Concord, Concord Pavilion, CA

Jun 07: Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Jun 09: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

Jun 10: San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 11: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Jun 13: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 15: Denver Levitt Pavilion Denver, CO

Jun 17: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Jun 18: Del Valle Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Jun 21: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 22: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 25: Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater, TN

Jun 27: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Jun 28: Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

Jun 29: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

July 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

July 03: Toronto Budweiser Stage, OH

July 06: Clarkson Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

July 08: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

July 10: New York,Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, NY

Jul 13: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 14: Philadelphian TD Pavilion at the Mann, PA

Jul 15: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA



Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will release a fourth studio album, Council Skies, on June 2.

Having released the album's first single, Pretty Boy, last year, Gallagher has accompanied the announcement of the new record with the release of its second single, the psychedelic Easy Now.

Speaking about the new album, the former Oasis leader says, “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s.

“When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”



Council Skies will be available on HD digital, CD, LP, 3LP and 2CD deluxe limited-edition formats, featuring remixes by The Cure’s Robert Smith and Pet Shop Boys.