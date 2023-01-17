Noel Gallagher goes back to his roots on new album Council Skies, shares psychedelic single Easy Now

By Paul Brannigan
published

“It’s going back to the beginning,” says Noel Gallagher of his fourth album with his High Flying Birds

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will release a fourth studio album, Council Skies, on June 2. 

Having released the album's first single, Pretty Boy, last year, Gallagher has accompanied the announcement of the new record with the release of its second single, the psychedelic Easy Now

Speaking about the new album, the former Oasis leader says, “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s.

“When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

Council Skies will be available on HD digital, CD, LP, 3LP and 2CD deluxe limited-edition formats, featuring remixes by The Cure’s Robert Smith and Pet Shop Boys.

The album tracklisting is as follows:

1. I’m Not Giving Up Tonight
2. Pretty Boy
3. Dead To The World
4. Open The Door, See What You Find
5. Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone
6. Easy Now
7. Council Skies
8. There She Blows!
9. Love Is A Rich Man
10. Think Of A Number
11. We’re Gonna Get There In The End (bonus track)

Watch the video for Easy Now below:

Gallagher recently told BBC Radio 2's First and Last that, as a songwriter, he's “not as good as people think I am.”

“I’ve learned as a songwriter not to overthink it, not to chase it,” he said. “I’ve accepted that I’ve got a knack for melody. I’m not as good as people think I am. I think that’s healthy.

“I can write a tune. But there’s people who write better tunes than me. Even though I don’t chase it I never stopped digging. There’s always something.”

