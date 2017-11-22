Gandalf’s Fist reveal new lineup and announce Christmas single

Gandalf’s Fist have revealed their new lineup and announced that they’ll release a Christmas single titled Winter’s Mourning on December 4.

The band have featured keyboardist Ben Bell and vocalist Keri Farish on their live dates – and it’s now been confirmed that both have joined the lineup as permanent members and will appear on the new track.

Gandalf’s Fist co-founder Dean Marsh says: “Working with Ben and Keri has been a blast, they really do bring an extra dimension to the band and it was an absolute no-brainer to finally promote them to full members after they became indispensable to our live performances.

“Their contribution to the new material, starting with the excellent new track Winter’s Mourning, has already been phenomenal and I can’t wait to hear what they come up with on our next full length album!”

Winter’s Mourning will be released on digital platforms, including the group’s Bandcamp page and has been written “in the style of a Victorian poem, reflecting of the dark and spectral side of the festive season, very much in the vein of Gryphon or Pentangle.

“Driven by the piano and acoustic guitars, the sound is fresh and bright, yet with dark undertones.”

See the cover art for the track below.

