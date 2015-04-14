Galley Beggar premiere Empty Sky video

Acid folk troupe Galley Beggar have premiered their video for Empty Sky with Prog.

It’s taken from third album Silence & Tears, which will be released via Rise Above Records on May 4.

It’s the first time the six-piece have worked with a producer, in the form of Liam Watson of Tame Impala and White Stripes fame.

Galley Beggar say their aim is “to imagine the next phase of English folk rock.”

Rise Above describe the resulting work as “stamped with beautiful psychedelic flourishes and a contemporary yet timeless sound.”

The band play London’s Constitution on May 25 and the Leigh Folk Festival, Essex, on June 28. Silence & Tears is available for pre-order now.

Silence And Tears Tracklist