Galahad Electric Company announce 'unexpected' new album

Galahad Electric Company, the Galahad offshoot featuring singer Stu Nicholson and keyboard player Dean Baker, have announced that they will release an 'unexpected' new album, Soul Therapy, through Avalaon Records on October 20.

It follows less than a year after their When The Battle Is Over album was released and features seven brand new songs written in a very productive four week period straddling November and December 2020 plus several songs left over from the Summer 2020 recording sessions for When The Battle Is Over.

Soul Therapy is personal and raw collections of songs ever written by Nicholson, indeed no less than six of the tracks relate directly to the sad passing of his mother, in November 2020 from Lymphoma cancer after a long, determined five year battle against the disease. Suitably sympathetic sound tracks and arrangements were provided as usual by the incredibly creative and empathetic Dean Baker.

"The album is dedicated to my mum who sadly passed away in November 2020, exactly eleven months before the release," Nicholson tells Prog. "Indeed, no less than seven of the songs on the album are related to her loss which whilst very sad also actually proved very cathartic."

Soul Therapy will be available on CD from the official Galahad website and will also be available to stream/download from the official Galahad Bandcamp site from October 2021. You can view the new album. artwork and tracklisting below.

Galahad themselves will have their expansive three-disc version of Following Ghosts, released on CD last year, issued on double gatefold vinyl LP for the first time ever.

The new vinyl version will be Karl Groom’s 2019 mix which was painstakingly put together from the digitised original two inch 24 track tapes which date back to 1997. This mix has freshened up the original tracks breathing new life in to this twenty-four year old album.

Following Ghosts will be available in several versions including a standard black vinyl version, a limited edition gold version and very limited orange and red splatter disc version of which only 100 copies have been pressed.

Each LP will also contain a CD of Alternative Ghosts which contains recently recorded alternative versions of every track from the original album.

(Image credit: Avalon Records)

Galahad Electric Company: Soul Therapy

1. Therapy

2. All That Glitters

3. Gone to Ground

4. Fluidity

5. The Living Ghost

6. Everywhere I Look

7. Monster in the Dark

8. When Darkness Comes

9. I Cannot Forgive You

10. Muted Expectations

11. A Belly Full of Stones