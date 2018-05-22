Galahad and Tamarisk To Appear At Mattfest IV

Galahad will headline this year's Mattfest IV, which will take place at The Iron Horse pub in Sidcup on June 9.

Joining headliners Galahad, who released their acclaimed new album Seas Of Change in January, are 80s prog rock band Tamarisk, who recently returned to active duty after a 30 year gap and released Breaking The Chains earlier this year.

Also on the bill are The Lizzy Legacy, a Thin Lizzy covers band who feature Credo's Mark Colton on vocals and Multi Story drummer Jordan Neale, York prog rockers Emperor Norton and Kent proggers Primitive Instinct, who are currently recording the follow-up to 2012's One Ma's Refuge, which they hope to release later this year.

Tickets for Mattfest IV cost £20 in dance or £25 on the door. They are available from the Eventbrite and Ents24 websites.