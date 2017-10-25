Galactic Cowboys share pounding new track Zombies

Galactic Cowboys have premiered their new track Zombies exclusively with Prog.

It’s lifted from their upcoming album Long Way Back To The Moon – their first album with the original lineup of guitarist Dane Sonnier, vocalist Ben C Huggins, drummer/keyboardist Alan Doss and bassist Monty Colvin since 2000’s Let It Go.

It’ll arrive on November 17 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group, with the band previously releasing a video for Internal Masquerade.

Huggins said: “We said we’d only come back if the world needed us. When Mascot sent out the distress call we knew it was time to return. Get ready world. Here come Galactic Cowboys!”

Colvin added: “It was an absolute pleasure getting back together with the guys to record this album. I think we’ve all grown as musicians and as people since we first got together in 1989 – and I think our fans will really love this new stuff.”

Long Way Back To The Moon is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Galactic Cowboys Long Way Back To The Moon tracklist

In The Clouds Internal Masquerade Blood In My Eyes Next Joke Zombies Drama Amisarewas Hate Me Losing Ourselves Agenda Long Way Back To The Moon Believing The Hype (Bonus track) Say Goodbye To Utopia (Bonus track)

