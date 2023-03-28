Fruupp announce Twilight Adventure box set

Northern Irish prog legends Fruupp are to have a brand new box set released. It's the final move from the Fruupp Project, fan-run website which highlights the work of the band which has thus far seen the release of a limited edition live single and the Masquerading With Dawn live album which was released back in September 2022.

Fruupp - A Twilight Adventure, which borrows its title from the band's unreleased fifth studio album Dr. Wilde's Twilight Adventure, will contain a DVD, a book and a CD.

"We have produced a fantastic audio/visual Fruupp Live DVD, which consists of five tracks from Masquerading With Dawn, with cinematic quality film created by Richard Hall," the Fruuup Project say. If modern film techniques had been available in the 70s, the Fruupp Live Video might have looked like this. It is an audio visual delight."

The accompanying book, Masquerades - The Untold Story of Fruupp, has been written by author and poet Robert Cochrane and will tell the story of the band, whilst Fruupp Live - Olde Tyme Future, will be a four-track CD featuring recordings from 1974, all different to those recordings that featured on Masquerading With Dawn.

The box set, which is planned to be limited to just 500 copies, will also feature a brand new poster, a brand new badge and five vintage-style Fruupp postcards featuring the band members.

Pre-order Fruupp - A Twilight Adventure.