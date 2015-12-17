Frost* add 3 UK dates to 2016 summer run

Frost* have announced three UK dates around their appearance at next year’s Ramblin’ Man festival.
The July shows come after the Kent festival and, coupled with their previously announced shows in June, bring their summer UK touring schedule up to seven dates.
Keyboard player Jem Godfrey says: “We’re still working on getting out to Europe, hopefully this year. In the meantime we’re thinking about sneaking a cheeky secret warm up gig in before Edinburgh under an assumed name, so keep an eye out.”
FROST* UK SUMMER DATES 2016
Jun 17: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms
Jun 18: Wath-Upon-Dearne Montgomery Hall
Jun 19: Bilston The Robin 2
Jul 23: Kent Ramblin’ Man Festival
Jul 29: Bristol Thekla
Jul 30: London O2 Academy
Jul 31: Cambridge Portland Arms