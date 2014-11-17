Frank Turner to start work on album no.6

Folk-punk artist Frank Turner will hit the studio next month to begin work on his sixth album, he’s confirmed.

And while he keeping specific details a secret for now, he says he’s eager to start recording the follow-up to 2013’s Tape Deck Heart.

He says on his website: “After some behind-the-scenes confusion and plan-changing, we are finally about to hit the studio at the start of next month to make the sixth record.

“Details about where, when and with who I’m still keeping close to my chest, but it’s great that it’s finally getting under way.”

Prior to returning to the studio, he’ll release the third in his compilation series The Third Three Years on November 24. It will feature demo, acoustic and live takes on a selection of his tracks along with cover versions of material by artists including Bruce Springsteen, Queen, Tom Petty and Paul McCartney.

He’s also lined up three UK dates later this month. Two of the gigs take place at The Jailhouse, Hereford which is due to close its doors for good in the coming months.

Turner says: “It’s to prepare for the album session and to honour the passing of yet another great British music venue.”

The final date is at London’s O2 Academy Brixton for the XFM Winter Wonderland gig where he’ll play on a bill also featuring Billy Bragg, The Horrors, Catfish And The Bottlemen, To Kill A King and Billy The Kid.

The Third Three Years tracklist

Somebody To Love (Queen cover) 2. Hits & Mrs 3. Sweet Albion Blues 4. Riot Song 5. Something For Freedom (demo) 6. Fields Of June 7. Happy New Year 8. American Girl (Tom Petty cover) 9. There Are Bad Times Just Around The Corner (Noel Coward cover) 10. Pancho & Lefty (Townes Van Zandt cover) 11. Big Foot (The Weakerthans cover) 12. Live And Let Die (Paul McCartney/Wings cover) 13. The Corner (Cory Branan cover) 14. Keira (Tony Sly cover) 15. Plain Sailing Weather 16. Tell Tale Signs 17. The Way I Tend To Be 18. The Ballad Of Me And My Friends (live) 19. Broken Piano (demo) 20. Born To Run (Bruce Springsteen cover) 21. Dan’s Song (live)

Nov 27: Hereford The Jailhouse

Nov 28: Hereford The Jailhouse

Dec 17: London O2 Academy Brixton