Frank Iero announces band name change and new album

Frank Iero has announced he’s officially changed his band name to Frank Iero And The Patience – and they’ll release the album Parachutes on October 28.

Originally named Frank Iero And The Cellabration, the former My Chemical Romance guitarist announced he’d tour Australia under the new banner back in June. The outfit have also issued track I’m A Mess from the forthcoming record. Listen to it below.

He says of the name change: “When I first started this journey I brought a band along that filled in the gaps of what I lacked. I was uncomfortable in my position so I brought a celebration or a ‘Cellabration’ to distract from my awkwardness.

“Now in my life I need to learn how to slow down and love where I am. I need the patience to appreciate the now.”

He adds: “Recording was the most heartbreaking yet uplifting, depleting yet inspiring experience I have ever had. I found out things about myself and the songs I was writing that changed me forever. I am so proud of this record.”

Parachutes can be pre-ordered on vinyl and via iTunes. The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.

Iero has a number of tour dates scheduled in Europe, Australia and the US over the coming months. He’ll perform twice at Chicago’s Riot Fest next week – with his electronic noise project Death Spells on September 17 and with The Patience on September 18.

Parachutes artwork

Frank Iero And The Patience Parachutes tracklist

World Destroyer

Veins! Veins!! Veins!!!

I’m A Mess

They Wanted Darkness…

I’ll Let You Down

Remedy

Dear Percocet, I Don’t Think We Should See Each Other Anymore

Miss Me

Oceans

The Resurrectionist, or An Existential Crisis in C#

Viva Indifference

9-6-15

Sep 09: Paris Acoustic Instore at Bears and Raccoons, France

Sep 10: Kingston Acoustic Instore at All Saints Church, UK

Sep 11: Amsterdam Acoustic Instore at Concerto Records, Netherlands

Sep 12: Berlin Acoustic Instore at Ramones Museum, Germany

Sep 16: Indianapolis Emerson Theater, IN

Sep 17-18: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 19: Columbus Basement Columbus, OH

Oct 07: Perth Astor Theatre, Australia

Oct 09: Brisbane Triffid, Australia

Oct 10 Adelaide Gov, Australia

Oct 11 Melbourne Corner Hotel Melbourne, Australia

Oct 12: Carlton Arrow on Swanston, Australia

Oct 13: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Oct 28: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Oct 29: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 30: Fillmore Foundry, PA

Nov 02: Atlanta Masquerade , GA

Nov 03: Metroplex Little Rock, AR

Nov 04: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Nov 06: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Nov 07: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

Nov 09: West Hollywood Troubadour, CA

Nov 10: San Francisco Social Hall, CA

Nov 11: Eugene W.O.W. Hall, OR

Nov 12: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Nov 13: Seattle Crocodile, WA

Nov 15: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT

Nov 16: Denver Marquis Theatre, CO

Nov 18: Columbia Blue Note, MD

Nov 20: Detroit Shelter, MI

Nov 21: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Nov 22: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Nov 23: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Nov 25: Cambridge Sinclair, MA

Nov 26: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Nov 27: Hamden Ballroom, CT

