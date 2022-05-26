My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero: "I didn't know if I would ever be able to play guitar again'

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has admitted that he feared he might never be able to play guitar again after sustaining injuries in two separate accidents.



Back in October 2016 Iero sustained shoulder injuries following a serious traffic accident in Australia, when a bus collided with his tour van during a Frank Iero And The Patience tour, and more recently, in 2021, the guitarist broke his right wrist in 10 places following a fall from a ladder. In a new Instagram post Iero reveals that he feared the worst, "but I never let those words come out of my mouth."

In addition to celebrating MCR's return, and the release of their recent single The Foundations Of Decay, Iero's post reveals that he has been working on a new album with a new band.



“Nothing worth doing is easy, but anything is possible," the guitarist writes. "Thank you for my dreams come true. Keep the faith, sometimes it’s all we got."

Read the full post below:

MCR launched their long-awaited UK comeback tour in St. Austell, Cornwall in mid-May, with a rapturously-received set at the Eden Sessions.

"This is a really special and amazing night for us," frontman Gerard Way told the audience at the conclusion of an emotional evening. "I hope it was for you too."