Social Distortion, Bad Religion, Deftones, Rob Zombie announced for Riot Fest

Social Distortion, Bad Religion, Deftones and Rob Zombie are among the first wave of acts announced for Riot Fest in Denver and Chicago in September.

Both the Denver event on September 2-4 and the Chicago festival on September 16-18 boast the The Original Misfits – who reunited especially for the festival – along with Deftones, Descendents, Underoath, Death Cab For Cutie, Bad Religion and NOFX on their lineup.

But Denver will exclusively host Jane’s Addiction, Suicidal Tendencies, Hatebreed and Converge – while Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Brand New, Andrew WK and Pierce the Veil will perform only at the Chicago weekend. Bills for both weekends can be viewed below.

Further lineup details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tickets for both Denver and Chicago can be bought via TicketFly.

